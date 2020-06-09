Paypal (PYPL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Paypal (PYPL) closed at $156.86, marking a +0.49% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.78% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%.

PYPL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.86, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.91 billion, up 14.07% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.32 per share and revenue of $19.99 billion, which would represent changes of +7.1% and +12.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PYPL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PYPL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PYPL has a Forward P/E ratio of 46.98 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 55.29.

We can also see that PYPL currently has a PEG ratio of 3.15. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PYPL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.