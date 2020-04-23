Paypal (PYPL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Paypal (PYPL) closed at $115.24, marking a +0.04% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the technology platform and digital payments company had gained 20.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 21.05%, while the S&P 500 gained 21.82%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PYPL as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 6, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.77, down 1.28% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.76 billion, up 15.26% from the year-ago period.

PYPL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.34 per share and revenue of $20.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.74% and +13.79%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PYPL should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.38% lower. PYPL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note PYPL's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 34.47. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 42.32.

Also, we should mention that PYPL has a PEG ratio of 1.91. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

