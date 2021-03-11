PayPal (PYPL) Expands Interest-Free Pay in 4 Service to Australia

PayPal PYPL recently announced that it will expand the ‘Pay in 4’ service — a buy now, pay later (BNPL) installment solution — to Australia in June.



The U.S. payments giant already has more than 9 million customers in Australia. The expansion will aid the company in retaining the existing clients and attracting new ones to its platform, courtesy of customer-friendly payment options.



Further, this will give it a competitive edge over Afterpay Ltd and and Zip Co Ltd that already lead the domestic market.



We note that the company’s commitment to deliver enhanced user experience through constant strengthening of the portfolio has been driving momentum across merchants, which in turn is instilling investor confidence in the stock.

What is ‘Pay in 4’ Solution

The ‘Pay in 4’ Solution enables merchants to allow their customers to make payments for purchases ranging from $30-$600 in four interest free installments over a period of six weeks.



Further, merchants are not required to pay additional fees for the new solution as it is included in their current PayPal prices.



Additionally, customers can enjoy a seamless payment experience via the PayPal app in synchronization with their PayPal wallet.



PayPal's BNPL solution has already been rolled out in the United States and Britain. The expansion of the ‘Pay in 4’ service to Australia will act as a catalyst and thereby expand the company’s client base.

Competitive Advantage

The latest move will help it in expanding footprint in the point-of-sale lending services space. Notably, this space is growing rapidly as these services help customers in purchasing items with the ease of payment installments.



Further, the expansion will help PayPal to gain a competitive edge over Square, which is also involved in this kind of service.



Notably, Square also offers Square Installments that enables small business clients such as hairdressers and car part sellers, among others, to offer the flexibility of payment in installments to customers.



Customers are allowed to pay for their purchases ranging from $250 to $10,000 in fixed monthly installments over a period of three, six and 12 months.



Nevertheless, PayPal’s growing suite of Pay Later solutions, rising customer engagement on the PayPal platform, and flexible financing solutions as well as products including the likes of Venmo, PayPal Credit and other alternative payment methods are likely to help the company sustain its strong market position.

