Paypal (PYPL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Paypal (PYPL) closed at $57.88, marking a -1.26% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the technology platform and digital payments company had lost 3.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.69%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

Paypal will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.22, up 12.96% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.4 billion, up 8.04% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.95 per share and revenue of $29.7 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.85% and +7.92%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Paypal should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower within the past month. Paypal is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Paypal is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.85. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 36.51.

Also, we should mention that PYPL has a PEG ratio of 0.68. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.56 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

