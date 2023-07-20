Paypal (PYPL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Paypal (PYPL) closed the most recent trading day at $73.02, moving -1.62% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the technology platform and digital payments company had gained 8.84% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Paypal as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.16, up 24.73% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.26 billion, up 6.61% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.95 per share and revenue of $29.52 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.85% and +7.26%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Paypal. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher within the past month. Paypal currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Paypal is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.99. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 44.29.

Meanwhile, PYPL's PEG ratio is currently 0.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PYPL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

