Paypal (PYPL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Paypal (PYPL) closed the most recent trading day at $72.10, moving -0.4% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.8%.

Heading into today, shares of the technology platform and digital payments company had gained 9.93% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Paypal as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2023. On that day, Paypal is projected to report earnings of $1.16 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 24.73%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.26 billion, up 6.61% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.95 per share and revenue of $29.52 billion, which would represent changes of +19.85% and +7.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Paypal. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher within the past month. Paypal is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Paypal's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.62. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 43.82.

It is also worth noting that PYPL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

