Paypal (PYPL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Paypal (PYPL) closed the most recent trading day at $68.18, moving -1.04% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the technology platform and digital payments company had gained 11.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.86%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Paypal as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.16, up 24.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.27 billion, up 6.78% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.95 per share and revenue of $29.55 billion, which would represent changes of +19.85% and +7.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Paypal should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.24% higher. Paypal currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Paypal is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.92. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 41.92.

We can also see that PYPL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PYPL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

