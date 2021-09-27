Paypal (PYPL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Paypal (PYPL) closed at $273.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.7% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the technology platform and digital payments company had lost 0.08% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.55% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 0.56% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PYPL as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PYPL to post earnings of $1.07 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.22 billion, up 13.96% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.73 per share and revenue of $25.77 billion, which would represent changes of +21.91% and +20.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PYPL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PYPL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, PYPL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 58.84. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 58.84.

Also, we should mention that PYPL has a PEG ratio of 2.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.09 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

