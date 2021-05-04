Paypal (PYPL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Paypal (PYPL) closed at $250.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.45% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PYPL as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.01, up 53.03% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.9 billion, up 27.72% from the year-ago period.

PYPL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.58 per share and revenue of $25.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.04% and +19.58%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PYPL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher. PYPL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, PYPL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 56.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 70.01, so we one might conclude that PYPL is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, PYPL's PEG ratio is currently 2.63. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.21 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

