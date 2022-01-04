Paypal (PYPL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Paypal (PYPL) closed at $191.14, marking a -1.95% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the technology platform and digital payments company had gained 5.45% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.06% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.76% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Paypal as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Paypal to post earnings of $1.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.7%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.89 billion, up 12.62% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Paypal should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower. Paypal currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Paypal has a Forward P/E ratio of 37.76 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 61.54, so we one might conclude that Paypal is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, PYPL's PEG ratio is currently 1.92. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.32 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

