Paypal (PYPL) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Paypal (PYPL) ended the recent trading session at $63.68, demonstrating a -0.13% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.76%.

The technology platform and digital payments company's stock has climbed by 3.83% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.36% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 3.36%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Paypal in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 7, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.36, up 9.68% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $7.88 billion, indicating a 6.77% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Paypal. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.07% downward. Paypal presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Paypal is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.59. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 34.36.

We can also see that PYPL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.73 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 66, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

