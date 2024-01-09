Paypal (PYPL) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Paypal (PYPL) reached $61.05, with a -1.12% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.42%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the technology platform and digital payments company had gained 4.57% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Paypal in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Paypal to post earnings of $1.36 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.68%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $7.88 billion, showing a 6.78% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Paypal. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% lower. Paypal currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Paypal currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.15. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 34.92, which means Paypal is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that PYPL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.69. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.65.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.