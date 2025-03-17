Paypal (PYPL) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Paypal (PYPL) ending at $69.65, denoting a +1.02% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.64% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.31%.

Heading into today, shares of the technology platform and digital payments company had lost 11.57% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 10.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.69% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Paypal in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.16, marking a 17.14% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.82 billion, up 1.57% from the year-ago period.

PYPL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.02 per share and revenue of $32.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.96% and +3.72%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Paypal. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher. Paypal is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at valuation, Paypal is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.73. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.21 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that PYPL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.17. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Financial Transaction Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 122, putting it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

