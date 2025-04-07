Paypal (PYPL) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Paypal (PYPL) closed the latest trading day at $58.53, indicating a +0.27% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.91%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the technology platform and digital payments company had lost 17.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 10.29%, while the S&P 500 lost 12.13%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Paypal in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Paypal to post earnings of $1.15 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 17.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.82 billion, up 1.57% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5 per share and revenue of $32.98 billion, indicating changes of +7.53% and +3.72%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Paypal. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.38% lower. Paypal is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Paypal's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.67. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.99.

Investors should also note that PYPL has a PEG ratio of 1.04 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Financial Transaction Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

