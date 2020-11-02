PayPal (PYPL) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

A war is being fought for supremacy in the payments industry. And fintech pioneer PayPal (PYPL), which enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide, is at the center of it. But can a long-term bet on PayPal still pay off for investors?

The company is set to report third quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Monday. The stock hit a record high of $215 per share two weeks ago and has since pulled back amid the market selloff. With the stock still up 72% year to date, besting the 7% rise in the S&P 500 index, there is understandably some hesitation with buying shares ahead of Monday’s numbers, particularly given the stock’s tendency for massive moves in either direction.

Aiming to make cash irrelevant not only for retail transactions, but also in high growth areas such as person-to-person payments, PayPal has a portfolio of tools of digital payments solutions which includes PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. Collectively, these tools not only allows consumers to send and receive payments, but withdraw funds to their bank accounts. The platform also allows consumers the option to hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

What’s more, during the quarter, its PayPal Business Debit Mastercard launched in five European countries, which includes France, Germany, Ireland, Spain and Italy. All told, PayPal has tons of tailwinds to support a strong quarter in fighting off rivals like Square (SQ). Investors on Monday will want to know how much (more) traction with customers PayPal has gained from these product launches in the third quarter, and what the next few quarters, particularly the holiday quarter, will look like.

For the three months that ended September, PayPal is expected to earn 94 cents per share on revenue of $5.43 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 61 cents per share on revenue of $4.38 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to rise 20.6% year over year to $3.74 per share, while full-year revenue of $21.41 billion would mark a rise of 20.5% year over year.

PayPal is seemingly operating on all cylinders. The aforementioned products such as Venmo and One Touch will be looked upon to grow customer engagement, active customer accounts, payment transactions per active account and total payment volume (TPV). The latter is expected to show a strong boost, rising 30% year over year to $232.6 billion. Consensus Estimate for active customer accounts is expected to rise 23% year over year to 363 million.

Elsewhere, payment transactions per active user will be another key metric. Estimates are calling for a slight decline of less-than 0.05% to 39.79 million. This could be offset by 26% rise in the total number of payment transactions of 4 billion. These are considered to be the key metrics analysts will focus on when assessing PayPal’s business growth. The company last quarter surpassed the Street’s expectations in each of these metrics. For the stock to keep rising, PayPal must show sustained growth in payment volumes, customer accounts in both its core platform and Venmo.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.