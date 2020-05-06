PayPal profit slumps as COVID-19 weighs on spending

May 6 (Reuters) - Payment processor Paypal Holdings Inc PYPL.O reported an 87.4% slump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, as consumers spent less due to the COVID-19 lockdowns and unemployment numbers surged.

Net income fell to $84 million, or 7 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $667 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.