PayPal profit slumps as COVID-19 weighs on spending
May 6 (Reuters) - Payment processor Paypal Holdings Inc PYPL.O reported an 87.4% slump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, as consumers spent less due to the COVID-19 lockdowns and unemployment numbers surged.
Net income fell to $84 million, or 7 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $667 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
