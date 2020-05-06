US Markets
PayPal profit slumps as COVID-19 weighs on spending

Bharath Manjesh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

Payment processor Paypal Holdings Inc reported an 87.4% slump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, as consumers spent less due to the COVID-19 lockdowns and unemployment numbers surged.

Net income fell to $84 million, or 7 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $667 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

