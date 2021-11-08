US Markets
PayPal profit rises above estimates as more people shop online

Niket Nishant Reuters
Sohini Podder Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

PayPal Holdings Inc on Monday reported a third-quarter profit above Wall Street estimates, as more people used digital modes of payment to shop and transactions rose through its peer-to-peer payment service Venmo.

Nov 8 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O on Monday reported a third-quarter profit above Wall Street estimates, as more people used digital modes of payment to shop and transactions rose through its peer-to-peer payment service Venmo.

PayPal emerged as one of the big winners of the COVID-19 pandemic as businesses increasingly moved online and consumers preferred using phones and other digital means to pay bills and shop online.

The San Jose, California-based digital payments company's net income rose to $1.09 billion, or 92 cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $1.02 billion, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, PayPal earned $1.11 per share, above analyst estimates of $1.07 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net revenue in the third quarter rose over 13% to $6.18 billion.

The payments giant has been beefing up its offerings with acquisitions. In September, the company announced it was buying Japanese buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Paidy in a $2.7 billion deal, a month after rival Square Inc's SQ.N $29 billion deal for Australian BNPL firm Afterpay.

However, PayPal said last month it was not pursuing a buyout of digital pinboard site Pinterest Inc PINS.N, after media reports said it was in talks to buy the social media platform for as much as $45 billion.

Shares of PayPal were up 4% in trading after the bell.

