PayPal profit misses estimates as growth slows

Sohini Podder Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Feb 1 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O on Tuesday narrowly missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit, as the online payments company failed to match up to its blistering pace of growth a year earlier.

Profit fell to $801 million, or 68 cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $1.57 billion, or $1.32 per shares, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, it earned $1.11 per share, compared with analysts' expectations of $1.12 per share, as per IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose 13% to $6.9 billion, in line with analysts' estimates.

