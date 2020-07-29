PayPal profit jumps 86% on pandemic-driven online spending shift

July 29 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O reported an 86% jump in second-quarter profit on Wednesday as the e-commerce payments processor benefited from the shift to online spending amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Net income increased to $1.53 billion, or $1.29 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $823 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.[https://bit.ly/30d40DP]

The results reflected an unrealized investment gain worth 58 cents a share and included additional loan loss reserves amounting to 7 cents a share, down from the 17-cent reserve addition in the first quarter.

On an adjusted basis, the company said net income rose to $1.26 billion, or $1.07 per share, from $848 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York. Additional reporting by C Nivedita; editing by Diane Craft)

