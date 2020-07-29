US Markets
PYPL

PayPal profit jumps 86% on pandemic-driven online spending shift

Contributor
David Henry Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

PayPal Holdings Inc reported an 86% jump in second-quarter profit on Wednesday as the e-commerce payments processor benefited from the shift to online spending amid the coronavirus pandemic.

July 29 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O reported an 86% jump in second-quarter profit on Wednesday as the e-commerce payments processor benefited from the shift to online spending amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Net income increased to $1.53 billion, or $1.29 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $823 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.[https://bit.ly/30d40DP]

The results reflected an unrealized investment gain worth 58 cents a share and included additional loan loss reserves amounting to 7 cents a share, down from the 17-cent reserve addition in the first quarter.

On an adjusted basis, the company said net income rose to $1.26 billion, or $1.07 per share, from $848 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York. Additional reporting by C Nivedita; editing by Diane Craft)

((David.Henry@thomsonreuters.com; +1-646-223-6114; Reuters Messaging: david.henry.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PYPL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular