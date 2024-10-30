PayPal price target raised to $95 from $90 at Macquarie

Macquarie analyst Paul Golding raised the firm’s price target on PayPal (PYPL) to $95 from $90 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The “solid” Q3 beat is added evidence of PayPal’s solid execution of the turnaround, and its exposure to higher-income cohorts “also provides cushioning,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says “more muted” cost growth for 2025 versus prior expectations is key to the company’s earnings growth as volumes decelerated again sequentially.

