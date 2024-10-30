PayPal price target raised to $90 from $80 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on PayPal (PYPL) to $90 from $80 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The shares closed down 4%, which is a “victory” considering the recent share strength, as investors balanced consensus beats on key transaction margin dollars and adjsisyed earnings, driving a FY24 outlook raise, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that while the financial bar seems to be set in a good place for fiscal 2025, “the execution bar goes up.”
