PayPal price target raised to $90 from $80 at JPMorgan

October 30, 2024 — 05:55 am EDT

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on PayPal (PYPL) to $90 from $80 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The shares closed down 4%, which is a “victory” considering the recent share strength, as investors balanced consensus beats on key transaction margin dollars and adjsisyed earnings, driving a FY24 outlook raise, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that while the financial bar seems to be set in a good place for fiscal 2025, “the execution bar goes up.”

