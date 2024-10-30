PayPal price target raised to $82 from $73 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Rufus Hone raised the firm’s price target on PayPal (PYPL) to $82 from $73 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company’s transaction margin dollars growth accelerated sequentially, and while the near-term growth is expected to decelerate due to interest income tailwinds rolling off, the management’s guidance for Q4 reads “too conservative”, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

