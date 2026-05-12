PayPal Partners With Seattle Seahawks: Will it Boost Its Platform?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL has entered into a new multi-year partnership with the Seattle Seahawks, becoming the team’s Official Fan-to-Fan Payments and Exclusive Digital Ticket Payment Processing Partner. This collaboration marks a historic milestone as the Seahawks become the first NFL club to partner with PayPal following the landmark announcement with the league in April.

Through a first-of-its-kind integration with Ticketmaster, PayPal enables fans to use a streamlined checkout experience when purchasing season tickets on the platform. Beyond the box office, the partnership introduces the "Seahawks Gameday Experience Program". This initiative offers fans access to exclusive opportunities, such as pregame field passes, on-field player introductions and even postgame press conferences.

Fans can now organize group purchases or track gameday contributions using PayPal Pools. Additionally, PayPal’s comprehensive peer-to-peer offering allows users to send and receive money instantly using just a name, email or phone number, with payments fully encrypted for security.

A standout feature of this deal is the enhanced connectivity between apps. Users can now send and receive money directly between PayPal and Venmo, connecting PayPal customers to more than 100 million Venmo users in the U.S.

With more than hundreds of millions of active accounts across 200 markets, PayPal provides the global scale and trust required to power high-demand gameday moments. By combining easy checkout, flexible payments and social money movement, the Seahawks aim to unlock new revenue streams and deeper fan engagement, from ticketing to in-stadium experiences.

How are Block and Upstart Expanding?

Block’s XYZ Square unified commerce platform is being utilized by Black Seed Bagels, the artisan bagel brand, to power its growth across New York City, now at 10 locations and counting. Block and Uber have expanded a global partnership that broadens Square’s native Uber Eats integration internationally and adds Cash App Pay for Uber and Uber Eats in the U.S., targeting both restaurants and consumers

Upstart UPST, the leading AI lending marketplace, partners with Justice Federal Credit Union (“CU”), to broaden CU’s reach and effectively address the increasing consumer demand for accessible financial solutions. DuPage CU has also partnered with Upstart to offer personal loans to more consumers through a modern digital lending experience.

PYPL’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of PayPal have gained 11.9% in the past three months, outperforming the broader industry and the S&P 500 Index.



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From a valuation standpoint, PayPal’s shares are trading cheaply, as suggested by the Value Score of A. In terms of forward 12-month P/E, PYPL stock is trading at 8.20X, which is at a significant discount to the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry’s 16.36X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PayPal’s estimate revisions reflect a positive trend. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year 2026 EPS has been revised upward to $5.31 over the past month. The consensus estimate for the metric indicates no change year over year.



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PayPal currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.