PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Needs a Concise Management Action

By Stjepan Kalinic

It is called a correction when the stock loses 10-15% against the broad market advance. Losing another 10-15% after a failed acquisition is unsurprising. Losing another 10-15% as the broad market declines is unlucky, but missing earnings and reaching a total drop of over 60% is disastrous.

Such is the story of PayPal Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PYPL) that, despite all of the above, still trades at a P/E of 30 and P/S of 5.9.

Q4 Earnings Results

Non-GAAP EPS: US$1.11 (miss by US$0.01)

US$1.11 (miss by US$0.01) Revenue: US$6.92b (beat by US$30m)

US$6.92b (beat by US$30m) Revenue growth: +13.1% Y/Y

Other highlights

+9.8 million net new active accounts

Total Payment Volume: US$339.5b

Guidance non-GAAP EPS: US$4.60-$4.75 vs. US$5.26 consensus

Looking at the latest reactions from the tech stocks, "slowing growth" seems to be the red alert keyword for many investors. Overall, PayPal grew the revenues, but the slightly greater increase in expenses overshadows this growth.

The Impact Of Unusual Items On Profit

For anyone who wants to understand PayPal Holdings' profit beyond the statutory numbers, it's important to note that statutory profit gained from US$1.1b worth of unusual items during the last twelve months. We can't deny that higher profits generally leave us optimistic, but we'd prefer it if the profit were to be sustainable.

When we analyzed most listed companies worldwide, we found that significant unusual items are often not repeated. If PayPal Holdings doesn't see that contribution repeat, then all else being equal, we'd expect its profit to drop over the current year.

That might leave you wondering what analysts forecast in terms of future profitability. Luckily, you can click here to see an interactive graph depicting future profitability based on their estimates.

Our Take On PayPal Holdings' Profit Performance

Arguably, PayPal Holdings' statutory earnings have been distorted by unusual items boosting profit. Because of this, we think that it may be that PayPal Holdings' statutory profits are better than its underlying earnings power. But the good news is that its EPS growth over the last three years has been impressive.

After such a significant decline, we want to see the management come out with concise actions. The first in line would be to go over the stock buyback program, which is favorable to do at the current valuation. Looking at our data, we can see that the balance sheet looks fine as cash at hand comfortably outweighs the debt.

Furthermore, an acquisition with good cost synergies would be another idea, as Pinterest falling through left a sour taste in shareholders' mouths.

Of course, we've only just scratched the surface when analyzing its earnings; one could also consider margins, forecast growth, and return on investment, among other factors. In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. You'd be interested to know that we found 2 warning signs for PayPal Holdings, and you'll want to know about these.

