PayPal names Intuit's executive its new CEO - CNBC

Credit: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

August 14, 2023 — 09:14 am EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Digital payments firm PayPal Holdings PYPL.O has named Intuit's Alex Chriss its new chief executive officer, CNBC reported on Monday.

The appointment is effective Sept. 27, when Chriss will take over the reins from current chief Dan Schulman.

Shares of PayPal were up 2.7% in premarket trading.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
