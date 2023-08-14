PayPal names Intuit's executive its new CEO - CNBC

Adds shares

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Digital payments firm PayPal Holdings PYPL.O has named Intuit's Alex Chriss its new chief executive officer, CNBC reported on Monday.

The appointment is effective Sept. 27, when Chriss will take over the reins from current chief Dan Schulman.

Shares of PayPal were up 2.7% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.