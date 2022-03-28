PayPal Merchants With Checkout Can Use The Happy Returns Return & Exchange Portal At No Cost

(RTTNews) - PayPal (PYPL) announced Monday that it is delivering more ways to help retailers manage returns by enabling merchants who offer PayPal Checkout to use the Happy Returns return and exchange portal software at no additional cost.

The Happy Returns software automates returns and exchanges and delivers a more user-friendly customer flow. The Happy Returns portal is also now localized to eight additional languages to enable access by consumers in the EU and Canada.

Additionally, the company has partnered with Ulta Beauty which increases the total number of Happy Returns Return Bar locations to more than 5,000. Ulta Beauty offers shoppers in-person returns at over 1,300 locations nationwide.

As online shopping has continued to accelerate during Covid, average return rates have increased to more than 20%, making it more important than ever for merchants to manage their post-purchase processes more effectively.

By making the Happy Returns software available to PayPal merchant customers at no additional cost, PayPal helps merchants of all sizes to transform their returns experience while streamlining their own operations.

