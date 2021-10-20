PayPal looking to buy Pinterest in $39 bln deal - Bloomberg News

Adds deal value

Oct 20 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O was looking to buy Pinterest Inc PINS.Nin a deal that could value the digital pinboard site at about $39 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The companies have discussed a potential price of $70 per Pinterest share, according to the report.

PayPal and Pinterest did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

