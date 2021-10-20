PayPal looking to buy digital pinboard site Pinterest- Bloomberg News

Oct 20 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O was looking to buy digital pinboard site Pinterest Inc PINS.N, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

