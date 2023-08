Aug 7 (Reuters) - Digital payments firm PayPal Holdings PYPL.O on Monday launched a U.S. dollar stablecoin in a bid to push for crypto adoption for its payments and transfers.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

