Stocks
PYPL

PayPal Jumps 5.5% As 4Q Sales Outperform; Street Sticks To Buy

Contributor
Amit Singh TipRanks
Published

Shares of PayPal Holdings gained 5.5% in Wednesday’s extended trading session after the payment platform provider's fourth-quarter sales and earnings topped Street estimates.

PayPal’s (PYPL) 4Q adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share grew 29% year-over-year and exceeded analysts’ expectations of $1 per share. The company's 4Q sales of $6.12 billion beat the consensus estimates of $6.09 billion and rose 23% year-over-year, driven by higher payment volumes and the addition of net new active accounts.

The company’s total payment volume (TPV) grew 39% to $277 billion, while merchant services volume climbed 42%, and Venmo app’s TPV jumped 60%. The company added 16 million net new active accounts and ended the quarter with 377 million active accounts, marking a 24% year-over-year increase.

As for 2021, PayPal expects revenue to grow by about 19% to $25.5 billion and the momentum in TPV growth and net new active accounts to sustain. The company forecasted for adjusted earnings per share to increase by 17% this year.

For the first quarter, the company anticipates revenue growth of 28% and adjusted earnings growth of about 50% year-over-year. (See PayPal stock analysis on TipRanks)

On Feb. 3, BTIG analyst Mark Palmer maintained a Buy rating and a price target of $300 (19.1% upside potential) on the stock. In a note to investors, the analyst said, “while PYPL has been a clear outperformer during the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers have adopted digital payments at an unprecedented rate, the company’s very strong operating performance during FY20 occurred despite a steep decline in travel and event-related volumes, pointing to incremental upside as the pandemic’s impact abates.”

Overall, the Street has a bullish outlook with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 16 Buys and 1 Hold. The average analyst price target of $273.12 implies upside potential of about 8.4% to current levels. That's after shares rallied 121.2% over the past year.

Related News:
Chipotle’s 4Q Profit Disappoints Due To COVID-19 Costs; Shares Slip
Match Group Sinks 6% Pre-Market On 4Q Profit Miss
Spotify Sinks 7% After Wider-Than-Feared Quarterly Loss

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PYPL

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More