PayPal Issues Q1 & FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) announced, for fiscal 2020, the company targets: non-GAAP earnings per diluted share in the range of $3.39 - $3.46; and revenue to grow approximately 17 - 18% at current spot rates and approximately 18 - 19% on an FX-neutral basis, to a range of $20.8 - $21.0 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.49 on revenue of $20.79 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first-quarter, PayPal targets: non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $0.76 - $0.78; and revenue to grow 16 - 17% at current spot rates and 17 - 18% on an FX-neutral basis, to a range of $4.78 - $4.84 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.82 on revenue of $4.85 billion.

Fourth-quarter non-GAAP EPS was $0.86, up 24%. Revenue was $4.96 billion; rose 17% on a spot basis and 18% on a foreign currency-neutral (FX-neutral or FXN) basis. The company recorded $199 billion in total payment volume (TPV), up 22% on a spot and FX-neutral basis. Net new active accounts were 9.3 million, bringing total active accounts to 305 million accounts, up 14%.

