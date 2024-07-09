PayPal Holdings's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on PayPal Holdings. Our analysis of options history for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $200,250, and 15 were calls, valued at $599,599.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $95.0 for PayPal Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for PayPal Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across PayPal Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $95.0, over the past month.

PayPal Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $14.0 $13.85 $14.0 $45.00 $103.6K 49 0 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.65 $3.5 $3.5 $50.00 $94.5K 3.6K 230 PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.65 $3.5 $3.55 $50.00 $53.2K 3.6K 0 PYPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $10.5 $10.4 $10.5 $60.00 $52.5K 545 0 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.7 $3.65 $3.65 $95.00 $51.1K 19.1K 379

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2023. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

Having examined the options trading patterns of PayPal Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of PayPal Holdings With a trading volume of 4,544,032, the price of PYPL is up by 0.4%, reaching $59.33. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 22 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for PayPal Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $76.8.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for PayPal Holdings, targeting a price of $81. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a In-Line rating on PayPal Holdings with a target price of $70. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $78. In a positive move, an analyst from Susquehanna has upgraded their rating to Positive and adjusted the price target to $71. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $84.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for PayPal Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

