PayPal Holdings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on PayPal Holdings.

Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $421,697 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $3,013,380.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $52.5 to $95.0 for PayPal Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in PayPal Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to PayPal Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $52.5 to $95.0 over the preceding 30 days.

PayPal Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $8.55 $8.15 $8.3 $90.00 $2.6M 4.5K 0 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.0 $4.9 $4.9 $65.00 $147.0K 9.8K 162 PYPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.95 $1.93 $1.95 $55.00 $94.1K 5.3K 87 PYPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $8.75 $8.5 $8.6 $65.00 $86.0K 2.1K 2 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $0.53 $0.51 $0.51 $56.00 $68.8K 66 7

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2023. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with PayPal Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

PayPal Holdings's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 2,350,856, the PYPL's price is down by -0.14%, now at $59.41. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 36 days. What Analysts Are Saying About PayPal Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $79.6.

An analyst from New Street Research has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $80. An analyst from Goldman Sachs has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $69. An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $78. In a positive move, an analyst from Mizuho has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $90. An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $81.

