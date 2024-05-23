PayPal Holdings Unusual Options Activity For May 23

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PYPL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for PayPal Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $289,780, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $180,902.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $100.0 for PayPal Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PayPal Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PayPal Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $0.42 $0.38 $0.39 $57.50 $172.3K 9.5K 1 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $13.0 $12.9 $12.9 $75.00 $64.5K 598 55 PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $14.25 $14.1 $14.2 $50.00 $56.8K 65 40 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.1 $8.0 $8.0 $62.50 $35.2K 5.8K 44 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/31/24 $0.86 $0.83 $0.83 $63.00 $33.1K 1.3K 448

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2023. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with PayPal Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of PayPal Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 2,984,193, the PYPL's price is down by -0.06%, now at $62.15. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest PayPal Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

