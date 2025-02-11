PayPal Holdings Unusual Options Activity For February 11

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on PayPal Holdings. Our analysis of options history for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $131,116, and 5 were calls, valued at $227,058.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $65.0 to $97.5 for PayPal Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for PayPal Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across PayPal Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $65.0 to $97.5, over the past month.

PayPal Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $9.1 $9.0 $9.0 $70.00 $63.0K 384 3 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $23.7 $22.3 $22.31 $97.50 $51.2K 188 24 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.15 $3.0 $3.15 $77.50 $48.1K 1.8K 2 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $15.65 $15.2 $15.65 $65.00 $46.9K 33 30 PYPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.25 $3.2 $3.25 $77.50 $45.5K 5.4K 147

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2023. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding PayPal Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is PayPal Holdings Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 718,045, the PYPL's price is down by -1.56%, now at $77.02. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 77 days.

