PayPal Holdings To Launch Advertising Platform, Appoints Mark Grether, John Anderson SVPs

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) announced the appointment of two Senior Vice Presidents and the creation of a new advertising platform.

Mark Grether is appointed as SVP, General Manager, PayPal Ads, and John Anderson as SVP, General Manager, Consumer Group.

Grether will join the company to build an advertising business that will help sell more products and services. The personalized platform will drive better advertising spending performance for merchants.

Grether joins PayPal from Uber, while Anderson joins PayPal from Plaid.

