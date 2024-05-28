News & Insights

Markets
PYPL

PayPal Holdings To Launch Advertising Platform, Appoints Mark Grether, John Anderson SVPs

May 28, 2024 — 09:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) announced the appointment of two Senior Vice Presidents and the creation of a new advertising platform.

Mark Grether is appointed as SVP, General Manager, PayPal Ads, and John Anderson as SVP, General Manager, Consumer Group.

Grether will join the company to build an advertising business that will help sell more products and services. The personalized platform will drive better advertising spending performance for merchants.

Grether joins PayPal from Uber, while Anderson joins PayPal from Plaid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PYPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.