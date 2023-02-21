PayPal Holdings Takes Over #90 Spot From Intercontinental Exchange

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) has taken over the #90 spot from Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of PayPal Holdings Inc versus Intercontinental Exchange Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (PYPL plotted in blue; ICE plotted in green):
Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of PYPL vs. ICE:
PYPL is currently trading up about 1%, while ICE is down about 2.9% midday Tuesday.
