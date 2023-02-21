Markets
PYPL

PayPal Holdings Takes Over #90 Spot From Intercontinental Exchange

February 21, 2023 — 12:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) has taken over the #90 spot from Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of PayPal Holdings Inc versus Intercontinental Exchange Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (PYPL plotted in blue; ICE plotted in green):

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of PYPL vs. ICE:

PYPL,ICE Relative Performance Chart

PYPL is currently trading up about 1%, while ICE is down about 2.9% midday Tuesday.

Favorites »

Also see:
 NLST YTD Return
 OFG Options Chain
 Funds Holding NGAC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PYPL
ICE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.