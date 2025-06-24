PayPal Holdings Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (19 Ratings)

In the last three months, 19 analysts have published ratings on PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 6 0 3 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 2M Ago 2 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 2 0 2

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $79.21, with a high estimate of $96.00 and a low estimate of $49.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 18.34%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of PayPal Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $74.00 - Matthew Coad Truist Securities Announces Sell $68.00 - Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Lowers Buy $95.00 $98.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $88.00 $104.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $79.00 $83.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Lowers Neutral $75.00 $88.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $79.00 $78.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $96.00 $96.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Lowers Outperform $95.00 $117.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $70.00 $76.00 Dominick Gabriele Compass Point Announces Sell $56.00 - Jeff Cantwell Seaport Global Announces Sell $49.00 - Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $74.00 $80.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Overweight $80.00 $110.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Lowers Buy $93.00 $103.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Positive $94.00 $101.00 Adam Frisch Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $65.00 - Gus Gala Monness, Crespi, Hardt Lowers Buy $90.00 $120.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $85.00 $104.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to PayPal Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to PayPal Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of PayPal Holdings compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of PayPal Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for PayPal Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into PayPal Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 434 million active accounts at the end of 2024. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

Unraveling the Financial Story of PayPal Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: PayPal Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.2%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: PayPal Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.52%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PayPal Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 6.33%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PayPal Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.58%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, PayPal Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

