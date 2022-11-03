Markets
PayPal Holdings Revises FY Outlook

November 03, 2022 — 05:03 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the third quarter on Thursday, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) revised its outlook for the full year 2022.

The company now expects revenues to reach about $27.5 billion, earnings of $2.11 to $2.13 per share and adjusted earnings of $4.07 to $4.09 per share.

Previously, the company expected revenues reach about $27.85 billion, earnings of $1.52 to $1.62 per share, and adjusted earnings of $3.87 to $3.97 per share.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $3.93 per share on revenues of $27.81 billion for the year.

