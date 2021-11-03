Paypal Holdings Q3 Earnings Preview: Is Another Strong Quarter in the Cards?

Paypal Holdings (PYPL), a pioneer in the payments infrastructure market, will release third-quarter 2021 earnings on November 8.

Paypal's stock has risen about 27% over the past year and is now trading at around $229. Expanding government efforts around the world to automate payments, greater internet penetration, and a growing rate of payments made on smartphones, all appear to be helping the company thrive.

The stock price might rise even more as a result of strong Q3 results.

We have utilized TipRanks’ Website Traffic tool to try to obtain a sense of the company's status ahead of the 3Q21 print. The tool aids in determining how a company's internet traffic is trending.

Paypal’s Website Traffic is on the Rise

We saw an increase in visits to Paypal's website between July and September.

In the third quarter, 676.8 million unique visitors were registered across all devices, up 14.04% year-over-year and 1.98% sequentially.

Furthermore, when comparing the number of unique website visits from January 2021 to September 2021 to the same period last year, a 19.10% rise was seen.

This does provide some insight into the company's third-quarter performance. Higher website visits, although not always translating into more business, do indicate that more consumers or potential customers have visited the site to research its offerings and plans, and so on.

Examining User Location by Region



In order to acquire further insights from the website traffic statistics, we may analyze the data by region.

In September, the United States accounted for 48.5% of all overall user traffic. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom accounted for 11.8% of all visits, putting the country in the second position, ahead of Germany (10.5%). Countries such as Australia, the Netherlands, Italy, and Canada, on the other hand, each contributed to less than 5% of total user traffic.

Expectations for Q3

PayPal has been making significant investments in upgrading its end-user products. Further, its efforts in cryptocurrencies and the mobile banking space should provide it with significant growth potential in the upcoming quarter.

For the third quarter of 2021, PayPal estimates sales between $6.15 billion and $6.25 billion, reflecting an increase of 13-14% year-over-year. Non-GAAP earnings are predicted to be $1.07 per share, more or less in line with the year-ago period.

For the upcoming quarter, investors should look to see if a resurgence in leisure spending, such as travel and other activities, has lifted PayPal's volume. Furthermore, the holiday season's spending may act as a catalyst for this payment service.

Wall Street’s Take

According to TipRanks’ consensus rating, Paypal stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 14 unanimous Buys. As for price targets, the average PYPL price target of $337.67 implies 47.2% upside potential from the current levels.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Shalu Saraf did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article​.

