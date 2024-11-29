PayPal Holdings Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in PYPL often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for PayPal Holdings. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 30% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $28,400, and 9 calls, totaling $483,061.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $62.5 to $100.0 for PayPal Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for PayPal Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across PayPal Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $62.5 to $100.0, over the past month.

PayPal Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.1 $11.05 $11.05 $95.00 $110.5K 17.5K 107 PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $24.7 $24.7 $24.7 $65.00 $64.2K 1.9K 26 PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.9 $3.75 $3.85 $95.00 $57.7K 1.7K 154 PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $21.4 $21.4 $21.4 $80.00 $53.5K 2.9K 0 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $27.95 $27.5 $27.95 $62.50 $53.1K 10 19

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2023. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

Where Is PayPal Holdings Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,395,220, the price of PYPL is down -0.3% at $86.31. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days. What Analysts Are Saying About PayPal Holdings

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $89.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $88. * An analyst from Phillip Securities downgraded its action to Accumulate with a price target of $90.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest PayPal Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.