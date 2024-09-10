PayPal Holdings Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on PayPal Holdings.

Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $131,275 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,724,586.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $110.0 for PayPal Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for PayPal Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across PayPal Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $110.0, over the past month.

PayPal Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $5.15 $5.0 $5.05 $65.00 $714.2K 6.4K 1.8K PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $16.25 $15.55 $16.0 $55.00 $320.0K 4.9K 200 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $15.6 $15.5 $15.5 $55.00 $310.0K 4.9K 200 PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.75 $4.65 $4.75 $60.00 $101.1K 2.3K 213 PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $7.3 $7.2 $7.2 $65.00 $72.0K 5.0K 101

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2023. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

Where Is PayPal Holdings Standing Right Now? With a volume of 2,155,243, the price of PYPL is down -2.65% at $67.52. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days. What Analysts Are Saying About PayPal Holdings

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $85.0.

An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $90. An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for PayPal Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

