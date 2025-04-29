PayPal Holdings Maintains FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) maintained its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025. The company also provided outlook for the second quarter.

For the second quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $1.24 to $1.26 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.29 to $1.31 per share.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.21 per share on revenue growth of 2.55 percent to $8.09 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $4.80 to $4.95 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $4.95 to $5.10 per share.

The Street is looking for earnings of $5.00 per share on revenue growth of 3.49 percent to $32.91 billion for the year.

