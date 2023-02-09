PayPal Holdings, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $921 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $801 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, PayPal Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.42 billion or $1.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $7.38 billion from $6.92 billion last year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $921 Mln. vs. $801 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.81 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.20 -Revenue (Q4): $7.38 Bln vs. $6.92 Bln last year.

