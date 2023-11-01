PayPal Holdings, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.02 billion, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $1.33 billion, or $1.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, PayPal Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.43 billion or $1.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $7.42 billion from $6.85 billion last year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.02 Bln. vs. $1.33 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.93 vs. $1.15 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.16 -Revenue (Q3): $7.42 Bln vs. $6.85 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.36 Full year EPS guidance: $4.98

