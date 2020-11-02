PayPal Holdings, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share

(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.02 billion, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $0.46 billion, or $0.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, PayPal Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.28 billion or $1.07 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.7% to $5.46 billion from $4.38 billion last year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.28 Bln. vs. $0.90 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.07 vs. $0.76 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.46 Bln vs. $4.38 Bln last year.

