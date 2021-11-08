PayPal Holdings, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.09 billion, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $1.02 billion, or $0.86 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, PayPal Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.32 billion or $1.11 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.2% to $6.18 billion from $5.46 billion last year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.32 Bln. vs. $1.28 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.11 vs. $1.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q3): $6.18 Bln vs. $5.46 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.12 Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.85 - $6.95 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.60 Full year revenue guidance: $25.3 - $25.4

