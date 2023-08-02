PayPal Holdings, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL):

Earnings: $1.03 billion in Q2 vs. -$341 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.92 in Q2 vs. -$0.29 in the same period last year. Excluding items, PayPal Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.29 billion or $1.16 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.16 per share Revenue: $7.29 billion in Q2 vs. $6.81 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.22 - $1.24 Next quarter revenue guidance: $7.4 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.49

