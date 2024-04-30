PayPal Holdings, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $888 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $795 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, PayPal Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.16 billion or $1.08 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $7.70 billion from $7.04 billion last year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $888 Mln. vs. $795 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.83 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $7.70 Bln vs. $7.04 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.