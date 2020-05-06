Markets
PYPL

PayPal Holdings, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.66 per share

(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) released a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit totaled $84 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $667 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, PayPal Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $786 million or $0.66 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $4.62 billion from $4.13 billion last year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $786 Mln. vs. $786 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.66 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.62 Bln vs. $4.13 Bln last year.

